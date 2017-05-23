Hopefully by now you know they are filming a scene for the new Han Solo film at Fawley Power Station. Heck, for all I know you might be there taking pictures too as it seems just about anyone can walk down there and snap away. The photo galleries that have come out the past few days appear to showcase a scene in which Han Solo is being chased by Imperials. Full of wonky looking speeders, you'll also notice one sporting an Imperial logo, on which in some photos has a actor sitting on it wearing a black poncho to cover his armor. Han Solo looks to be right at home in trouble with the man from the get go!
Check out MORE PHOTOS HERE
at The Daily Echo.