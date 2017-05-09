Upcoming Birthdays
New Han Solo Set Picture Appears Online
Posted by Ryan on May 9, 2017 at 07:16 PM CST
A few weeks ago, we told you here at TFN that the untitled Han Solo film would be going to the island of Fuerteventura to shoot on location for a few weeks.

Now, it seems that those reports are confirmed, as an overhead shot of the set has appeared online from the local news station Noticias Fuerteventura (via La Fosa Del Rancor):



There's not much to take from this, but it is still cool to see a pretty big set being used. The island of Fuerteventura is beautiful, and there will be a chance for some pretty great shots on this location.

The Untitled Han Solo film is set to release on May 25th, 2018.
