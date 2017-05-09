New Han Solo Set Picture Appears Online

Posted by Ryan on at 07:16 PM CST





Now, it seems that those reports are confirmed, as an overhead shot of the set has appeared online from the local news station







There's not much to take from this, but it is still cool to see a pretty big set being used. The island of Fuerteventura is beautiful, and there will be a chance for some pretty great shots on this location.



