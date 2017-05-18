StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu, a new five-issue miniseries coming in August from Marvel, penned by Matt Owens and illustrated by Denys Cowan. Starring the fan-favorite Mace Windu, a Master on the Jedi Council who tangled with Jango Fett and Darth Sidious, it picks up after the start of the Clone Wars as the Jedi Order faces possibly its greatest challenge yet. You can get a first look at Jesus Saiz’s dynamic cover below, featuring Mace delivering some battle droids a Force push to remember.

