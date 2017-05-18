Upcoming Birthdays
New Mace Windu Miniseries Coming From Marvel
Posted by Ryan on May 18, 2017 at 09:26 AM CST
Attack of the Clones just celebrated its 15th anniversary, and now we are headed back to that time period in a brand new comic miniseries fro. Marvel.


From StarWars.com:

StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu, a new five-issue miniseries coming in August from Marvel, penned by Matt Owens and illustrated by Denys Cowan. Starring the fan-favorite Mace Windu, a Master on the Jedi Council who tangled with Jango Fett and Darth Sidious, it picks up after the start of the Clone Wars as the Jedi Order faces possibly its greatest challenge yet. You can get a first look at Jesus Saiz’s dynamic cover below, featuring Mace delivering some battle droids a Force push to remember.


It'll be interesting to see what they explore here in regards to The Jedi Order. With The Last Jedi teaser raising questions on what the Jedi are truly about, this could be a way to show the flaws in the order, and build on the reasons why it failed.

