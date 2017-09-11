Upcoming Birthdays
IndyCast: Episode 255
Posted by Dustin on September 11, 2017 at 08:54 PM CST

This week we can confirm one character who won’t be returning for Indy 5, we catch up with Official IndyCast Correspondent Mitch Hallock who talks about that character’s departure, Ron returns with another bite-sized Indy fun fact, Double T's has his final Grail Chronicles review, Chris Allan is back with a new installment of IJ in the UK and we have more of your great emails!

Listen Now!



Download or Subscribe!



More Resources:

Contact Us!


Show Notes For September 11th, 2017

