Show Notes For September 11th, 2017

This week we can confirm one character who won’t be returning for Indy 5, we catch up with Official IndyCast Correspondent Mitch Hallock who talks about that character’s departure, Ron returns with another bite-sized Indy fun fact, Double T's has his final Grail Chronicles review, Chris Allan is back with a new installment of IJ in the UK and we have more of your great emails!