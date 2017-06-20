IndyCast: Episode 251

This week we celebrate another anniversary – the 6th birthday of the further Adventures of Indiana Jones! Plus official IndyCast Correspondent Mitch Hallock talks about embracing your heroes, Ron returns with another bite-sized Indy fun fact, Double T's has another Grail Chronicles review, Indiana Mic speaks to hat maker John Penman, we have an update from the Expanded Archives of Indiana Jones, Chris A gives an update on his contest and there is still a chance to enter our 250th episode competition for some great prizes!



Give a listen below!



