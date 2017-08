IndyCast: Episode 253

This week Official IndyCast Correspondent Mitch Hallock talks about Spielberg's least favourite Indy film, Ron returns with another bite-sized Indy fun fact, Double T's has another Grail Chronicles review, Ron Phelps reviews his recent Raiders in Concert experience, Chris Allan is back with a new instalment of IJ in the UK, Morgan and Rich return with another look at the Expanded Archives and we have more of your great emails!



