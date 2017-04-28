Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
5/19 - Peter Mayhew
5/25 - Frank Oz













New Look At Rey And Kylo Ren From 'The Last Jedi'
Posted by Ryan on April 28, 2017 at 11:11 AM CST
Battlefront II impressed a lot of people with their reveals at Star Wars Celebration Orlando. One of the key elements of the new game will be the fact that all eras of the saga are covered, including The Last Jedi.

A new image promoting the game recently appeared on Reddit, and it gives us a new look at Rey and Kylo Ren from the new movie:



Rey's new costume looks like something out of the Jedi Order from the Prequels. It also is very reminiscent of a samurai or an ancient warrior. Kylo is sporting a new cape, and looks very menacing.

It is important to note that these images state that they are from the movie, not the game. They look like images shot specifically for promotion of the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15, 2017.
Related Articles
May 3, 2017  Finn's Space Horse Has A Name

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Got a question? Ask it here!
The US Politics discussion
Star Wars Quote Game: Pizza Edition!
Expanded Universe Name Game [v 2.0]
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
Jabba the Hutt build
Agents of SHIELD Discussion Thread (and Slingshot webseries)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Gentle Giant Ltd: Mini-Busts From Across The Star Wars Saga
How Not To Sell A Classic Kenner Era Takara Figure On eBay Today
Beast Kingdom: New Egg Attack Action Waves Now Shipping from BigBadToyStore
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Hasbro Photo Archive: 40th Anniversary Legacy Pack - Red Eye Darth Vader
Mats Gunnarsson's Awesome Classic Kenner Paintings On eBay Today!
Happy Birthday George!!!
Probe
Droid
Poll
Archive
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive