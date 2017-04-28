New Look At Rey And Kylo Ren From 'The Last Jedi'

Posted by Ryan on at 11:11 AM CST

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15, 2017. Battlefront II impressed a lot of people with their reveals at Star Wars Celebration Orlando. One of the key elements of the new game will be the fact that all eras of the saga are covered, includingA new image promoting the game recently appeared on Reddit , and it gives us a new look at Rey and Kylo Ren from the new movie:Rey's new costume looks like something out of the Jedi Order from the Prequels. It also is very reminiscent of a samurai or an ancient warrior. Kylo is sporting a new cape, and looks very menacing.It is important to note that these images state that they are from the movie, not the game. They look like images shot specifically for promotion of the film.premieres December 15, 2017.