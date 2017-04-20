The Last Jedi Rumors: Chewbacca Plays With Space Birds While Luke Trains Rey

In The Last Jedi you will see the baby porgs that have recently hatched. There’s a nest full of them and they’re super realistic and kind of gross looking as fresh hatchlings. In Ireland they filmed some stuff on the side of a cliff with a nest of porgs.



Most of the reports about the creatures we heard revolved around Luke Skywalker. But I have also heard they filmed some fun and rather touching moments between the porgs and Chewbacca. I rather like the idea. Chewbacca’s best friend was killed just the day before and now he’s on this ancient Jedi world communing with the birds and getting back to his Wookiee roots. There’s something beautiful about that.



Speaking of Chewbacca, I’ve also heard that Luke’s journey is rather emotional in The Last Jedi, and there’s a beautiful moment where he is reunited with Chewbacca and Artoo-Detoo. We’re going to see Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and Artoo together again and then Luke is going to train Rey like Yoda trained him but with his own “spin on it.” I think Luke’s reluctance to train Rey is wholly different than Yoda’s reluctance about Luke being the right candidate.



