Disney has closed a deal with director Rian Johnson to develop a new “Star Wars” trilogy, and it is planning a live-action “Star Wars” TV series to air on its entertainment streaming service that is expected to launch by the end of 2019.
From Variety
:
On top of the wonderful news that we will be getting a new Star Wars trilogy separate from the Skywalker Saga, there's also a television series coming.
Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger announced the “Star Wars” news during the company’s quarterly earnings call. In addition to the “Star Wars” TV series, Disney is working on TV series adaptations of Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.,” the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” franchise and an original entry from Marvel.
Johnson helmed “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is due out Dec. 15. He’s set to write and direct another trio of “Star Wars” theatrical pics with his longtime collaborator Ram Bergman.
“We all loved working with Rian on ‘The Last Jedi,’” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft ‘The Last Jedi’ from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”