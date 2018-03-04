Another behind-the-scenes photo featured in the french magazine SFX showing the Porg puppets and control rigs about to be placed into shot on to Luke’s discarded lightsaber. #starwars #starwarsthelastjedi #thelastjedi #bts #porg #porgs #puppets #creaturefx

A post shared by Jake Lunt Davies (@jakeluntdavies) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:00am PST