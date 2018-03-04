Behind The Scenes Look At Filming Porgs
Another behind-the-scenes photo featured in the french magazine SFX showing the Porg puppets and control rigs about to be placed into shot on to Luke’s discarded lightsaber. #starwars #starwarsthelastjedi #thelastjedi #bts #porg #porgs #puppets #creaturefx A post shared by Jake Lunt Davies (@jakeluntdavies) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:00am PST
Another behind-the-scenes photo featured in the french magazine SFX showing the Porg puppets and control rigs about to be placed into shot on to Luke’s discarded lightsaber. #starwars #starwarsthelastjedi #thelastjedi #bts #porg #porgs #puppets #creaturefx
A post shared by Jake Lunt Davies (@jakeluntdavies) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:00am PST
Related Stories:
Dancing Porgs
The Best Way To Eat Porgs
These Are The Porgs You're Looking For
Are Porgs Scary?
The Porgs Have Found The Force
Creating Crystal Foxes For Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Director And The Jedi: Rian And Carrie
Mark Hamill Tears Up For Yoda
Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Taylor Gray On Ezra Bridger
Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
Jedi Journals: March 2018
Daniel Jose Older Talks Star Wars: Last Shot
What Is Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April
More Star Wars Legends Characters Coming Back
Is It Time For A Non-Human Lead?
Watch Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony From A Fans Perspective
Rogue One VHS Commercial