To launch the new chapter in the Star Wars saga, the brick-built sea birds took in the sights of the UK’s capital, including the LEGO store in Leicester Square LEGO is also offering the public the chance to win their own, incredibly rare LEGO Porg this Christmas season
To mark the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, LEGO® has this week brought the ‘real’ heroes of the film to the nation’s capital for fans of all ages.
A group of LEGO Porgs – the new Star Wars critters that have set the internet alight – have this week been seen travelling across London and taking in the sights as film fans across the country return to the galaxy far, far away in the latest chapter of the epic Skywalker saga.
LEGO is also giving the public the chance to win one of three of the uniquely built brick birds over the Christmas period*.
From today until the 15th of January, members of LEGO’s free VIP loyalty scheme that buy a LEGO Star Wars set via shop.LEGO.com will automatically be entered into a ballot to be in with a chance to receive their very own LEGO Porg in the new year, the creature adored by stars from the film including Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and the film’s director, Rian Johnson – who created them himself.
The group (or ‘murder’) of LEGO Porgs travelled from London’s South Bank, across Millennium Bridge and past St. Paul’s Cathedral – before finishing their sight-seeing tour at London’s Trafalgar Square and the LEGO store in Leicester Square.
Just ten of the Porgs have been created – specially built by LEGO and Bright Bricks, a LEGO Certified Professional (LCP) company – for the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
LEGO PORGS – BUILDING FACT-FILE: Each Porg took 20 hours to build, and contains over 8,000 bricks Creating a combined build time of 200 hours for all 10 Porgs The LEGO Porgs weigh approximately 16.5kg each There are 8 different LEGO brick colours in each model, with each one standing 60cm tall
“It’s safe to say that film fans of all ages are going crazy for Porgs. We’ve not seen this much excitement for a new addition to the Star Wars universe for decades, so to bring the Porgs to life in brick form was a no-brainer for us here at LEGO,” said Alistair Galletly, Brand Manager. “The reaction from the public to these furry sea birds was incredible to see, and we can’t wait for three of these unique birds to go to happy homes in 2018.”
WHAT ARE PORGS? Porgs are a new species to the Star Wars universe, appearing for the first time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi They are a sea bird species, native to the planet Ahch-To – where Luke Skywalker hid in exile The creatures build nests and are capable of flying Male porgs are slightly bigger than female porgs; with baby porgs called porglets The design of porgs were inspired by real-life puffins that live on Skellig Michael
About the LEGO Group The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials.
Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.
For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus.
About Bright Bricks Bright Bricks can create almost anything using LEGO bricks; from a beautiful bespoke model, right through to a fully immersive LEGO experience; from a life-sized, working LEGO Rolls-Royce jet engine, to an entire, interactive, LEGO Safari. A build or experience using LEGO bricks will engage new audiences, enhance product appeal and get people talking about you.
Over eight years, Bright Bricks has grown to become the World’s premier independent LEGO building firm. Founder, Duncan Titmarsh, is the UK’s only LEGO Certified Professional and one of only 13 in the World.
