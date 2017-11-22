From Entertainment Weekly
:
“This is not going to go … the way that you think.”
That’s Luke Skywalker’s mysterious warning in a scene from The Last Jedi.
Maybe he’s talking about the porgs.
As Star Wars fans are now well aware, the porgs are a kind of alien hamster-penguin that inhabit an island on Ahch-To that’s the site of the first Jedi temple. One of them – nicknamed “the Chewie porg” – squeals in apparent delight as the Wookie pilots the Millennium Falcon through a crystal cavern.
They not only infest the island, they have taken over Star Wars merchandise. The hot toys this holiday season can be summed up as: porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs.
But are these cuddly creatures as benign as they appear? One star of The Last Jedi suggests caution. One porg is cute. But porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs, porgs may be perilous.
