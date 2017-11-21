Probe
Luke & Leia - The last Jedi
What's At Stake For Luke & Leia In The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on November 21, 2017 at 09:14 PM CST


From Entertainment Weekly:

They were separated almost from the moment of birth.

Luke and Leia, the children of Darth Vader, had to be hidden from their father. But they were also hidden from each other.

Fate brought them back together again, but they only discovered this family tie at the end of Return of the Jedi. Fans of Star Wars have never witnessed the dynamics of their relationship as brother and sister.

Although they are pictured together on EW’s cover, one of the questions of The Last Jedi is whether Luke and Leia will find each other again within the story.

“Luke longs to have that extended family that he established in the original trilogy, but now he’s at a place in his life and in his history where he’s shunned all of that,” Mark Hamill says. “The big question is why didn’t he respond to Leia during [The Force Awakens]? There’s a lot of things you can’t answer until you see this movie.”

Carrie Fisher’s unexpected death last year makes The Last Jedi even more poignant, since her performance inevitably marks the last of Leia — at least on screen. Lucasfilm has said they will not be recreating her to resolve the princess-turned-general’s storyline.


Read the full article here at Entertainment Weekly!

