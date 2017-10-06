Posted by Dustin on October 6, 2017 at 08:47 PM CST
From Albin Johnson:
This year we haven't had much opportunity to do KT fund-raiser patches. So when my daughters proposed not one, but three, really cool designs and Dave Liew agreed to flesh them out - well, we had to make them a reality!
Attached are the three KT patches we will be doing for Halloween this year! All three will be 3.5" fully embroidered round patches - I'm looking to get an orange border for Halloween, but they may be black borders. All patches ship around Halloween but may not make it in time for the holiday.
* Price: $7 apiece * Shipping: Just $1 covers shipping for every 5 patches ($2 outside the U.S.) * PayPal to r2kt@r2kt.com * Size: 3.5" fully embroidered * Orders being taken through end of October, delivered end of October * All profits being directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation
We hope the little we can do to help Make-A-Wish and other charities makes a difference. Thank you so much for supporting R2-KT's Mission of Hope!
