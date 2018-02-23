The Forcecast: February 23rd-Take It To The Depot
SPOILER ALERT FOR STAR WARS REBELS
The ForceCast is BACK!!
This week, Ryan and Daniel play and react to your voicemails. The topics span from The Last Jedi to Rebels and much more!
Then, Clayton Sandell from ABC News joins the guys to talk about his new feature, "The Force of Sound."
Click here to watch Clayton's ABC documentary.
