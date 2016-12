Attention Florida fans! On Thursday, December 8th, the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team will take on the Vancouver Canucks in this yearsNight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. They are offering a special Terrace Level game ticket for just $35 that includes a commemorative Lightning/hockey puck and access to an exclusivephoto op with characters from the 501st Legion.Head to www.TampaBayLightning.com/StarWars now and reserve your tickets now!