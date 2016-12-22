Despite the period in which Rogue One
is set being familiar to most Star Wars
fans, we see much that is new within the movie itself and Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide
, written by Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo, expands on that substantially.
The book opens with a foreward by Executive Producer John Knoll, who also had the original idea for the movie, followed by an overview that includes a galactic map and a timeline spanning 30 years before the Rogue One mission. The remainder of the book is split into six chapters focusing on, among other things, The Rebel Alliance and The Empire as well as a section devoted to the making of the movie.
Along with seeing Yavin 4 and Coruscant again, and also hearing mention of Alderaan, we are introduced to new worlds like Lah'mu, Eadu, Jedha and Scarif, each of which get a two-page spread, with details of many new species that have been added to the universe, primarily made mention of within Chapter 3: Occupied Territory.
As we've seen in previous Visual Guides, we get vast amounts of information of what are often briefly-glimpsed characters, objects and a whole lot more. Along with personal profiles of all the main characters as well as a number of their background counterparts, there are also pages attributed to vehicles, locations and events, providing details of General Merrick & Pao, the AT-ACT & The Profundity
, the Scarif Vault and the Erso Homestead to name but a few. Pages dedicated to a single subject typically include a data file that provides applicable information, while the book also features a number of cross-sectional views of some of the new vehicles seen in Rogue One
, illustrated by renowned artist Kemp Remillard.
While the trailers contained footage that were cut from the theatrical release, the Visual Dictionary too features a number of stills that also didn't make it into the movie, giving further insight into back-story that may or may-not be considered canon.
One of the highlights of the book is the collection of Jyn's toys that include references to prequel-era vehicles and creatures, as well as Rebels, the Rogue One
-prequel book Catalyst
and an ominous looking assassin droid known as "Mr. Iggy"!
For anyone who loves learning more about the Star Wars
universe, then Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide
is an essential purchase and is guaranteed to satisfy even the most ravenous of fans with its attention to the minutest detail.Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide
is available now online and from all good bookstores, priced $30.00 in the U.S. and $37.00 in Canada.
