Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/3 - Trisha Noble













Synopsis For New Thrawn Book
Posted by Dustin on January 22, 2017 at 03:00 PM CST


In this definitive novel, readers will follow Thrawn’s rise to power—uncovering the events that created one of the most iconic villains in Star Wars history.

One of the most cunning and ruthless warriors in the history of the Galactic Empire, Grand Admiral Thrawn is also one of the most captivating characters in the Star Wars universe, from his introduction in bestselling author Timothy Zahn’s classic Heir to the Empire, through his continuing adventures in Dark Force Rising, The Last Command, and beyond. But Thrawn’s origins and the story of his rise in the Imperial ranks have remained mysterious. Now, in Star Wars: Thrawn, Timothy Zahn chronicles the fateful events that launched the blue-skinned, red-eyed master of military strategy and lethal warfare into the highest realms of power—and infamy.

After Thrawn is rescued from exile by Imperial soldiers, his deadly ingenuity and keen tactical abilities swiftly capture the attention of Emperor Palpatine. And just as quickly, Thrawn proves to be as indispensable to the Empire as he is ambitious; as devoted as its most loyal servant, Darth Vader; and a brilliant warrior never to be underestimated. On missions to rout smugglers, snare spies, and defeat pirates, he triumphs time and again—even as his renegade methods infuriate superiors while inspiring ever greater admiration from the Empire. As one promotion follows another in his rapid ascension to greater power, he schools his trusted aide, Ensign Eli Vanto, in the arts of combat and leadership, and the secrets of claiming victory. But even though Thrawn dominates the battlefield, he has much to learn in the arena of politics where ruthless administrator Arihnda Pryce holds the power to be a potent ally or a brutal enemy.

All these lessons will be put to the ultimate test when Thrawn rises to admiral—and must pit all the knowledge, instincts, and battle forces at his command against an insurgent uprising that threatens not only innocent lives but also the Empire’s grip on the galaxy—and his own carefully laid plans for future ascendancy.


More info here.

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
When was it too late to save Anakin?
The U.S. Politics thread
Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Discussion (Spoilers Allowed)
Five Words Per Post Story Thread
Who is/was the richest person in the history of the galaxy?
Where do you go for your news?
Official Star Wars Rebels Discussion Thread (Spoilers Allowed)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Her Universe: Self-Rescuing Princess Tee To Benefit The Thalians
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series Chirrut Îmwe 6-Inch Action Figure
Topps: Daisy Ridley Signed Masterworks Card To Benefit St. Jude Children's Cancer Research
StarWars.com Talks To Jody Houser About Rogue One Adaptation
ANOVOS: Rogue One Hovertank Pilot Helmet Coming
Hasbro Photo Archive: Movie Heroes 3 3/4-Inch 501st Legion Attack Dropship Vehicle
LEGO vs Disney: Deathmatch!
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive