revealed that there will be a third version of the upcoming Star Wars: Thrawn
novel written by Timothy Zahn. Previously, we had seen the regular release
and the Barnes & Noble Exclusive variant
. Now, we get a look at the Star Wars
Celebration Orlando 2017 exclusive variant which is completely different with a text-less cover! The book itself will have printed end papers that feature the Chimera symbol that can be found on the bottom of Thrawn's Star Destroyer. The edition will be very limited and retail for $35.00 available at Del Rey's booth (#2522) until sold out. Lastly, fans that purchase this book will also get another "extra special gift" that's yet to be announced.
