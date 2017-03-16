Upcoming Birthdays
Chapter One Excerpt From Thrawn
Posted by Dustin on March 16, 2017 at 03:02 PM CST
Express has posted an excerpt from chapter one on the new Thrawn novel coming out April 11th.

After all the trouble the castaway had created on the planet surface, Eli had expected him to put up a terrific fight against his captors. To his surprise, he apparently surrendered to the stormtroopers without any resistance at all.

Perhaps he was taken by surprise. More likely, he knew when resistance was futile.

At least Eli understood now why Parck wanted him along. The prisoner’s cargo crates were labeled with a Sy Bisti variant. If he spoke the language itself—and if it was the only language he spoke—the Imperials would need a translator.

The group was halfway to the hatchway where Parck, Barris, Eli, and their stormtrooper escort waited when the hangar bay lights came back up.

Click here for the full read!!!
