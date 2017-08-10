Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/11 - Ian McDiarmid

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Supreme Leader Snoke Emerges With Elite Praetorian Guard
Posted by Dustin on August 10, 2017 at 11:56 AM CST
From EW:
Villains always have heroes of their own. But they’re not necessarily anyone you’d ever want to meet.

That’s not the case with Star Wars.

In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren will venture to the side of one of his malevolent icons, and fans will finally get their wish to see the enigmatic tyrant in the flesh.

Supreme Leader Snoke only appeared in The Force Awakens via hologram, but in the new film out Dec. 15, the towering character (performed via motion-capture by Andy Serkis) will finally emerge from hiding.

These will be his protectors – the Praetorian Guard, a variation on the crimson-cloaked Imperial guards who flanked the Emperor in Return of the Jedi.

“The Emperor’s guards were very formal, and you always got the sense that they could fight, but they didn’t,” writer-director Rian Johnson tells EW. “They looked like they were more ceremonial, and you never really saw them in action. The Praetorians, my brief to [costume designer] Michael Kaplan was that those guys have to be more like samurai. They have to be built to move, and you have to believe that they could step forward and engage if they have to. They have to seem dangerous.”

The Praetorians get their name from our own true-life history and the elite special guard who protected ancient Roman emperors. “If we can get kids’ ears to perk up in history class a little bit when they hear that, that’d be a cool thing,” Johnson says.


Click here for the full story!
Related Articles
August 10, 2017  In Her Final Role, Carrie Fisher Restores Hope For Leia Organa
August 10, 2017  Meet The Porgs And 'The Caretakers' From Ahch-To
August 10, 2017  With Finn And Rose, A 'Big Deal' Is Redeemed By 'A Nobody'
August 10, 2017  Can Rey Save Luke Skywalker?

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

Ron Howard Posts Crane Shot Video From Han Solo Set
New Details On Benicio Del Toro's Devious Character
Ron Howard Posts Video From Han Solo Set

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
HEY AUSTRALIA
Force Friday II in Australia.
**Knights of Darkness ** - Home of the Sith, Dark Side & Knights of Ren v4.0
Star Wars: Rogue One — Cassian & K-2SO Special #1

Clone Wars Conversations Episode 5: Sam Witwer "The Jedi & the Sith" Part 1
Dave Filoni Takes Star Wars Rebels To Canada
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Returns Monday, July 31 To Disney XD!
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
The Star Wars Show For July 26th
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017

New Star Wars: Sectrets Of The Empire Hyper-Reality Experience Coming
Star Wars: Battlefront II presentation at D23 Expo 2017
Lightsaber Augmented Reality 'Jedi Challenges' Announced At D23 Expo 2017
The Star Wars Show: August 9th 2017
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 5: Sam Witwer "The Jedi & the Sith" Part 1
IndyCast: Episode 253
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
BBTS Sponsor News: One:12 Batman, The Walking Dead, Magneto, T-Shirts, Zelda Umbrella, Kitchenware & More!
Hot Toys: MMS433 Grand Moff Tarkin Images & Information
Check Out All Of The Funko Pop's Coming Out For The Last Jedi
Blocks Magazine: Your Chance To Win!

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 253
IndyCast: Episode 252
IndyCast: Episode 251


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE