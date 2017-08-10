Upcoming Birthdays
With Finn And Rose, A 'Big Deal' Is Redeemed By 'A Nobody'
Posted by Dustin on August 10, 2017 at 11:49 AM CST
From EW
:
We’ve already seen John Boyega’s conscience-stricken Stormtrooper try to escape from a life of wrongdoing. In The Last Jedi, Finn finds himself ready to abandon the good guys, too.Click here for the full story
You can’t blame him. He has been critically wounded by a lightsaber attack that still burns and has never quite healed. He watched Han Solo, another reluctant hero, die horribly at the hands of his own son.
Finn did his part. Starkiller base has been destroyed. Now he wants out.
“It got really real for him,” Boyega tells EW. “And he just wants to get away and not be involved. His intention in the first place was to go to the Outer Rim. He was always brought back [in The Force Awakens,], but this is his chance to get away and perhaps find Rey and go off together. He’s trying to do that at first.”
But it’s not going to be that easy for him.
Along with Luke Skywalker and Rey, the Stormtrooper formerly known as FN-2187 becomes a key part of The Last Jedi’s never-meet-your-heroes theme after befriending Rose Tico, a Resistance mechanic played by Star Wars newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.
“Everyone in the space, throughout the galaxy, would have heard about the young Jedi who discovered her powers and defeated Kylo Ren and the young former Stormtrooper who helped save the day,” Boyega says. “He’s a hero to people like Rose, who fight for the Resistance because their homes have been destroyed by the First Order.”
Finn’s boast to Han Solo from the previous adventure has come true. “When Rose first meets Finn, that’s how she views him,” Tran says. “He is ‘a big deal.’”
Rose, meanwhile, is not.
!