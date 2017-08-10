Upcoming Birthdays
Can Rey Save Luke Skywalker?
Posted by Dustin on August 10, 2017 at 11:45 AM CST
From EW
:
Perhaps the only thing more unsettling than meeting your enemy is coming face-to-face with your hero.Click here for the full story
That’s where the Star Wars saga left us at the end of The Force Awakens, with Daisy Ridley’s Rey standing atop a craggy, windswept island, holding out Luke Skywalker’s long-lost family lightsaber to the man she knew only as a legend. But in The Last Jedi, she actually has much further to go to find the warrior who inspired all those old stories.
This isn’t the Luke she’s heard about. It’s not the one we know either.
This is a broken man. One who would have preferred to stay lost. And he feels the same way about that lightsaber.
“The fact that Luke says, ‘I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end…’ I mean, that’s a pretty amazing statement for someone who was the symbol of hope and optimism in the original films,” Mark Hamill tells EW as part of our new cover story on the Dec. 15 film.
“When I first read it, my jaw dropped,” the actor says. “What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions? That’s not something that you can just make up in an afternoon, and I really struggled with this thing.”
