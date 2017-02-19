Dave Filoni spoke with Comicbook.com after recent rumors lead fans to believe Star Wars Rebels might end after season 3.
From Comicbook.com
:
It's something Filoni focuses on at the end of each season now more than ever before, due to his experiences with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the first animated series he showran for Lucasfilm, which ended abruptly.
"You always have an eye on it, and it's tricky. I have to be honest. It's tricky in TV having worked on a series that frankly didn't really have an all-out end like we had planned it. I'm always a bit wary. I'm thinking, 'Okay, where do we need this to go?'" he said. "Because I want to make sure that we take the audience in these Star Wars stories, I think, on this really, I hope, interesting and entertaining journey, and I want them to feel that they get a complete payoff for it, and that it's the story that we intended."
And while he wouldn't budge on any kind of sudden official announcement, he did imply heavily that the story they intended has more story to tell beyond season 3.
"From the very beginning, Simon and I, working with the writers and story group have had a goal in mind of where we would like to get to with this, and we've been taking steps towards it along the way, and some surprising twists and turns even to us, but we always have a goal in mind of where we want to be," Filoni said. "So, I think we have taken some strong steps towards that with always an eye on 'Does the adventure continue?' So we'll have to see. For Sabine, hopefully the adventure will continue. That would be great because then we can change her hair again. People love that," he said with a laugh.