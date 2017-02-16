Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/16 - Doug Chiang













Is Star Wars Rebels Done After Three Seasons?
Posted by Dustin on February 16, 2017 at 10:12 AM CST
With so much in motion these days within the Star Wars Galaxy it is hard to keep up sometimes with what Disney and Lucasfilm have planned. On the animation front we know that Dave Filoni has taken the lead of animation at LFL and is rumored to be working on a new animated series while winding down Star Wars Rebels.

Dorksideoftheforce reports:
As TVWeb notes, Rebels was renewed in November of 2015 for season 3. Logically, a renewal for season 4 should have come at a similar time in 2016. But it didn’t.

So, is season 3 Rebels’ s last?

It looks likely. The writing has been on the wall since we first learned that Rebels would be set between Revenge and Hope. That essentially left both Rebels and Rogue One with expiration dates, as you can’t easily begin running shows concurrently with films that have already occurred. If Rebels ends with some sort of showdown with Thrawn, the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in April would be the perfect time to announce both the end of Rebels. SWCO would also be an ideal venue for the announcement of the launch of a new Star Wars animated series, which Rebels creator Dave Filoni is reportedly working on.


The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
Top 100 Assassinations Thread
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
The U.S. Politics thread
"We Must Stand Together:" The DC Extended Universe
STAR WARS: ROGUE #$^$%&ING ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
I DARE YOU!! - The Mod's Dare Challenge - Dares sent!
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Force Friday II Event Officially Announced For September 1st, 2017
AU News: LEGO Star Wars 2017 Retailer Exclusives
Kotobukiya: Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi ARTFX+ Statue
Sideshow Collectibles: Rey And BB-8 Premium Format Figures Teased
Hasbro: The Black Series Electronic Poe Dameron Helmet Revealed
BBTS Sponsor News: Mythic Legions, Predator, Harley Quinn, MMPR, Rick & Morty, Transformers & More!
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive