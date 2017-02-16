As TVWeb notes, Rebels was renewed in November of 2015 for season 3. Logically, a renewal for season 4 should have come at a similar time in 2016. But it didn’t.



So, is season 3 Rebels’ s last?



It looks likely. The writing has been on the wall since we first learned that Rebels would be set between Revenge and Hope. That essentially left both Rebels and Rogue One with expiration dates, as you can’t easily begin running shows concurrently with films that have already occurred. If Rebels ends with some sort of showdown with Thrawn, the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in April would be the perfect time to announce both the end of Rebels. SWCO would also be an ideal venue for the announcement of the launch of a new Star Wars animated series, which Rebels creator Dave Filoni is reportedly working on.

With so much in motion these days within the Star Wars Galaxy it is hard to keep up sometimes with what Disney and Lucasfilm have planned. On the animation front we know that Dave Filoni has taken the lead of animation at LFL and is rumored to be working on a new animated series while winding down Star Wars Rebels.