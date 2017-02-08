Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/14 - Toby Philpott
2/14 - Simon Pegg
2/16 - Doug Chiang













The Next Five Star Wars Rebels Episode Desciptions
Posted by Dustin on February 8, 2017 at 01:43 PM CST
Jedi Bibliothek have intercepted an imperial transmission that translates as the following.

3×18: Secret Cargo – 3/04/2017
When a routine refueling mission goes wrong, the Ghost crew find themselves transporting an important rebel leader across the galaxy, pursued by Imperial warships.

3×19: Double Agent Droid – 3/11/2017
Chopper and AP-5 team up to infiltrate an Imperial station to steal needed codes, but an Imperial specialist turns the droids against the crew to cause chaos.

3×20: Twin Suns – 3/18/2017
Reacting to a vision of Maul, Ezra defies Hera and Kanan to travel to a remote planet in hopes of stopping the former Sith lord from carrying out his plans.

3×21 – Zero Hour – Part One – 3/25/2017
In final preparations for their attack on Lothal, Phoenix Squadron’s plans are disrupted when Grand Admiral Thrawn discovers their location.

3×22 Zero Hour- Part Two – 3/25/2017
Trapped on Atollon with the rebel base under siege, Hera and Kanan fight to keep the squadron alive, as Ezra attempts to rally help from an unexpected source.

Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
