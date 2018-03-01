Star Wars Celebration 2019 Rumors

It's never too early to start planning for a Star Wars Celebration!



The last Star Wars Celebration took place from April 13 - 16, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida. Fans who anxiously awaited the announcement of the next big event were told the show would take a year off in 2018 and return in 2019. But when? And, where?





LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in 2019, first at the Disneyland Resort and later in the year at the Walt Disney World Resort. (No further opening dates have been announced yet.)







The crucial part of planning for a big show is the when and where. We have not heard of any specific date yet, but recent rumors, and older news articles point towards Anaheim, California in early 2019.Plus, listen to the announcement made at D23 2017 in the video below!The most recent rumor pointing towards Anaheim is several attendees to Toy Fair heard from a few licensees that they were already making plans & packing their bags for Anaheim.I'm sure we'll hear some official news in the upcoming months, but it is fun to think about returning to Anaheim!