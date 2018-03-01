TheForce.net
TheForce.net
Jedi Council Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcasts
Home Contact About Forums Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcast
Star Wars Celebration 2019

Star Wars Celebration 2019 Rumors

Posted by Dustin on March 1, 2018 at 05:17 PM CST

It's never too early to start planning for a Star Wars Celebration!

The last Star Wars Celebration took place from April 13 - 16, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida. Fans who anxiously awaited the announcement of the next big event were told the show would take a year off in 2018 and return in 2019. But when? And, where?

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

The crucial part of planning for a big show is the when and where. We have not heard of any specific date yet, but recent rumors, and older news articles point towards Anaheim, California in early 2019.

First we look back at this article from the Disney Parks Blog that states:

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in 2019, first at the Disneyland Resort and later in the year at the Walt Disney World Resort. (No further opening dates have been announced yet.)


Plus, listen to the announcement made at D23 2017 in the video below!




The most recent rumor pointing towards Anaheim is several attendees to Toy Fair heard from a few licensees that they were already making plans & packing their bags for Anaheim.

I'm sure we'll hear some official news in the upcoming months, but it is fun to think about returning to Anaheim!

Related Stories:

Check Out Some Of The Best Cosplay Of Star Wars Celebration 2017 Orlando
Watch All Four Days Of Star Wars Celebration

Awesome Con

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY OPENS INCountdown

Movie News

Creating Crystal Foxes For Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Director And The Jedi: Rian And Carrie
Mark Hamill Tears Up For Yoda

Television News

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Taylor Gray On Ezra Bridger

Literature News

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
Jedi Journals: March 2018
Daniel Jose Older Talks Star Wars: Last Shot

Jedi Council Forums

Why Jedi Never See Their Families... (one shot, humor, complete)
Fleet Junkie Flagship- The technical discussions of the GFFA (Capital Ships thread Mk. II)
What did Luke Skywalker do in between Episodes 5 and 6?
LOTF - First Time Read Thread

The ForceCast
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Rebels Roundtable For The Series Finale
The Forcecast: March 2nd-Rian Johnson Speaks

Game News

What Is Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April
More Star Wars Legends Characters Coming Back

Fandom News

Is It Time For A Non-Human Lead?
Watch Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony From A Fans Perspective
Rogue One VHS Commercial

Rebelscum.com

Star Wars Birthdays

Upcoming Birthdays in next 10 Days
3/14 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Special Edition (1997)
3/16 - Alan Tudyk
3/19 - Dermot Crowley

Star Wars Literature Podcasting

TFN Book Reviews

The Clone Wars

STAR WARS REBELS

LEGO FREEMAKERS

FORCES OF DESTINY

TFN FAN FILMS

Indiana Jones Podcasting

Contact | About | TFN 2.0 Archives
Privacy | Disclaimer
2018 TFN, LLC.