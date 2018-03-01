Star Wars Celebration 2019 Rumors
It's never too early to start planning for a Star Wars Celebration!
The last Star Wars Celebration took place from April 13 - 16, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida. Fans who anxiously awaited the announcement of the next big event were told the show would take a year off in 2018 and return in 2019. But when? And, where?
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in 2019, first at the Disneyland Resort and later in the year at the Walt Disney World Resort. (No further opening dates have been announced yet.)
