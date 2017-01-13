If you're curious about any of the new aliens from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, then you are going to want to read this interview with Pablo Hidalgo, Here's a quick snippet:
StarWars.com: Another new alien we get to see a bit of is Pao. Pao is my favorite Rogue One character (and maybe one of my favorite alien designs of all time), but after seeing the movie I knew so little about him. Well, aside from the fact that he likes to scream battle cries with his gigantic Muppet-like mouth. Is this typical of his species, the Drabatans?
Pablo Hidalgo: I think Pao may be a bit more gung ho than your average Drabatan, but I hope his people would be be proud to consider him a representative of their species. One story idea I wanted to put in the Ultimate Visual Guide was that he had a mild-mannered civilian life prior to joining the Rebellion. He was an engineer who felt he had to do something about the Empire.
