StarWars.com: Talking Rogue One Aliens With Pablo Hidalgo
Posted by Dustin on January 13, 2017 at 06:39 PM CST
If you're curious about any of the new aliens from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, then you are going to want to read this interview with Pablo Hidalgo, Here's a quick snippet:

StarWars.com: Another new alien we get to see a bit of is Pao. Pao is my favorite Rogue One character (and maybe one of my favorite alien designs of all time), but after seeing the movie I knew so little about him. Well, aside from the fact that he likes to scream battle cries with his gigantic Muppet-like mouth. Is this typical of his species, the Drabatans?

Pablo Hidalgo: I think Pao may be a bit more gung ho than your average Drabatan, but I hope his people would be be proud to consider him a representative of their species. One story idea I wanted to put in the Ultimate Visual Guide was that he had a mild-mannered civilian life prior to joining the Rebellion. He was an engineer who felt he had to do something about the Empire.


Read more about Pao, Moroff, and Two Tubes right here!

