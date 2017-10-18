Science And Star Wars Recreates A Land Speeder Using Cardboard & Two Leaf Blowers

The team is joined by Diana Williams of Lucasfilm Story Group -- one of the four people responsible for determining all Star Wars canon -- to help construct (and test drive) an actual human-sized land speeder made out of plywood, cardboard and leaf blowers.





With modern science, there are two major ways engineers can replicate ‘speeders’ from the Star Wars films and pop culture: 1) through the use of compressed air to “hover” hardware; and 2) the use of repellent magnetic forces to levitate objects for a faster, smoother ride. Both are discussed by experts in their respective fields, including USC professor of aeronautical engineering David Barnhart and magnetoelectronics expert Kevin Roche.