Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
10/9 - Brian Blessed

Probe
Droid
Poll
What character(s) are you most looking forward to seeing in The Last Jedi?
Luke Skywalker
Rey
Snoke
Chewbacca
Praetorian Guard
Finn
Poe
Rose
BB-9E
PORGS
Current Results

Helper Droids : Science And Star Wars
Posted by Dustin on September 29, 2017 at 02:38 PM CST


Related Articles
September 21, 2017  Lightsabers : Science And Star Wars

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna
The Forcecast: September 22nd-20 Years Of TFN
The Forcecast: September 15th-J.J. Returns

The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna
New ILM Video Takes Fans Behind The Magic Of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Ron Howard Shares Image Of Ancient Text Stone Carving From Untitled Han Solo Film

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Guardians of Light: The EUC Jedi ~ ~ Close Your Eyes... Feel It... the Light. ~ ~
The US Politics discussion
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread
Do you like the new canon?

New Forces Of Destiny Trailer Released
Star Wars Rebels - Final Season Key Art
The Forcecast: September 22nd-20 Years Of TFN
Boba Fett Excerpt From Star Wars: From A Certain Point Of View
TFN Review: BB-8 On The Run By Drew Daywalt And Matt Myers From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
A Star Wars Comic #9: The Dark Lords
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017

This Is Star Wars Battlefront 2
Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna
Laser Dentistry Star Wars Spoof
A Star Wars Comic #9: The Dark Lords
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Regal Robot: Limited Edition Pewter Mandalorian Skull Mini Sculpture
LEGO: Limited Edition VIP Card Update
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Hasbro Photo Archive: Forces Of Destiny Endor Adventure Two Pack

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE