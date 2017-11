Science And Star Wars: Boba Fett's Amor Gets Torched

Posted by Dustin on at 06:02 PM CST

As the Star Wars universe’s most famous bounty hunter, Boba Fett has an armored chest plate, a back-mounted jet pack, wrist gauntlets housing a fiber cord whip, and a mounted blaster and a mini-flamethrower. Watch what happens when the actor who played young Boba Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones tests a recreation of Boba Fett’s armor, a 5.5 Kevlar vest — whose tensile strength makes it 5x stronger than steel — against Star Wars-level weaponry.