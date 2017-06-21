The rumor mill instantly began after the news broke regarding Lucasfilm's firing of the Han Solo director duo, as to who will take over. The name Ron Howard has come up, along with two others.
From The Hollywood Reporter
:
Ron Howard is one of the names that has emerged, according to sources. Joe Johnston, who directed The Rocketeer and Jumanji, has been mentioned as another possible candidate. Others suggest that Kasdan, who has directed movies like The Big Chill and Silverado, could step in as he is already in prime position to know what needs to be fixed. That move could be complicated by DGA rules preventing someone already working on a film taking over for a director that is being replaced except for a short-term emergency.