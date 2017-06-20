Upcoming Birthdays
BREAKING: Han Solo Standalone Loses Directors
Posted by Ryan on June 20, 2017 at 06:39 PM CST
Just when you thought the Han Solo Standalone movie was going smoother than Rogue One, a bomb has just been dropped.

Lucasfilm just announced that directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord have left the project:

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” stated Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.


There haven't been any additional details yet, but stay tuned as more develops. So far, the release date of May 25th, 2018 has not changed.
