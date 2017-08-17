The Oscar-nominated director behind Billy Elliot and The Hours is in early talks to direct a Star Wars standalone movie centering on Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.



Sources say talks are at the earliest of stages and that the project has no script. If a deal makes, Daldry would oversee the development and writing with Lucasfilm brass. It's not known at this stage if Ewan McGregor will reprise his role.

After the success of, and with the untitled Han Solo film currently in production, Star Wars fans have been clamoring for more details on the next standalone film.After Episode IX, which is currently slated for May 2019, the future of Star Wars films is up in the air. We know Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said they will continue to make standalone films while they decide what to do with saga films.Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the next standalone film will revolve around the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi.It would be safe to assume Ewan McGregor would be up to return, as he has previously stated his desire to return to the character.THR also states that there are many projects being floated around Lucasfilm--including a bounty hunter film and a movie about a young Yoda.Right now this can only be stated as a rumor, but The Hollywood Reporter is a reputable source who rarely prints this kind of story if they aren't certain it will happen. Stephen Daldry has no previous connection to Star Wars.