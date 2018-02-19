Poll: UPDATED - Do You Plan To Purchase Jabba's Sail Barge

Posted by Dustin on

After the announcement of Jabba's Sail Barge we took a quick poll to see just how many people would be buying the crowd sourced toy. Out of 413 votes, 85% said they would not be buying it due to price. The rest of the results are shown below.



As of this post, pre-orders are at 1,318 with 43 days left to meet the 5,000 minimum order.



