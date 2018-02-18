TheForce.net
Jabba's Sail Barge

Poll: Do You Plan To Purchase Jabba's Sail Barge

Posted by Dustin on February 18, 2018 at 08:27 PM CST

With the announcement of Jabba's Sail Barge also comes speculation that it will ever be produced due to the plan of crowdsourcing the product. Hasbro will not give this a green light unless it takes in 5,000 pre-orders at $499 each by April 4th.

So far the Haslab project already has over 1,000 pre-orders. Are you one of them, or do you plan to be?


