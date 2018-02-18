Poll: Do You Plan To Purchase Jabba's Sail Barge

Posted by Dustin on

With the announcement of Jabba's Sail Barge also comes speculation that it will ever be produced due to the plan of crowdsourcing the product. Hasbro will not give this a green light unless it takes in 5,000 pre-orders at $499 each by April 4th.



So far the Haslab project already has over 1,000 pre-orders. Are you one of them, or do you plan to be?





FLASHPOLL! - Do you plan to reserve one or more of Jabba's Sail Barge's from Hasbro @ $499 ea.? — TheForce.Net (@theforcenet) February 18, 2018

