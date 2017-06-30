Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/4 - Ian Liston













Official Pix: Rare Ahmed Best Private Autograph Signing Nearly Sold Out
Posted by Chris on June 30, 2017 at 09:47 PM CST
Best known for his portrayal as Jar Jar Binks & Achk Med-Beq in the Star Wars Prequel films as well as voicing Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahmed Best is one of the more rare Star Wars signatures these days not doing many appearances or signings since The Phantom Menace was released in 1999. Official Pix is now offering an incredible Pre-Order & Send-In option which will run through Sunday, July 2nd or until sold out. There are a very limited number of signatures available, so don't wait or you might miss out! Less than 20 spots remain.

Click here to view the order options.
Related Articles
June 30, 2017  Official Pix: Private Signing With Shannon McRandle Announced

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown
The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The US Politics discussion
Pro Wrestling Discussion
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
After Rogue One, what's the best viewing order?
On this date in history...
Out of Bounds (The ELL OOC Thread)
What was the last movie you saw?
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: The Millennium Shroud?
LEGO: The Freemaker Adventures MOC Build
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
ANOVOS: Imperial Shock Trooper Helmet Update
Hasbro: The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Exclusive To Hascon
Join Us On Instagram
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive