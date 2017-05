Harrison Ford will be signing for Official Pix again and, for the first time ever, he's agreed to PERSONALIZE! Also a first will be the largest amount of items ever offered for a single signing which includes photographs, posters, action figures, POP! Funkos, trading cards, life size props and comic books! The pre-sale goes live at www.OfficialPix.com on Monday, May 15th at 12:00pm (Eastern).