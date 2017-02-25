Upcoming Birthdays
NASCAR Driver Wears Luke Skywalker Themed Helmet For Daytona Race
Posted by Chris on February 25, 2017 at 10:16 PM CST
Chip Ganassi Racing NASCAR Xfinity driver Brennan Poole must be a pretty big Star Wars fan. He wore a special Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot themed helmet created by BEAMdesigns during the Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway this afternoon.



Unfortunately, he was bumped from behind by Brad Keselowski and sent into another car and the outside retaining wall which relegated him to a 26th place finish only completing half of the advertised 300-mile distance. Despite his awesome helmet, the Force appeared to be missing much like Luke Skywalker himself in a majority of The Force Awakens.

Check out the original story about the helmet right here.

