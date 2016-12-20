Upcoming Birthdays
Marvel Comics For March 2017
Posted by Jay on December 20, 2016 at 11:01 AM CST
Marvel has sent out solicitations for their March 2017 titles, including 4 Star Wars comics and one Hardcover collection!

Poe Dameron 12


STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #12
CHARLES SOULE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)
Variant Cover by Bengal
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Leinil Yu
• Poe is on the run from Terex’s forces with only C-3PO and BB-8 to help him!
• Can the greatest pilot in the galaxy survive without a ship?
• PLUS: A traitor revealed?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Star Wars (2015) 29


STAR WARS (2015) #29
JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Cover by STUART IMMONEN
Action Figure variant COVER by John Tyler Christopher
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Kevin Wada
• A problem, Yoda has. A big problem.
• Strong with the stonepower, this problem is.
• But judge it not by its size, will he.
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Doctor Aphra 5


STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #5
KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)
Cover by Kamome Shirahama
VARIANT COVER BY JOE Quinones
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Marc Laming
• Has Aphra actually found a lost ancient Jedi site?
• And if so, can she make it out with her life?
• And if so, will she be able to get a good price for it?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


Darth Maul 2


STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL #2
CULLEN BUNN (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)
Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Paul Renaud
• A Jedi Padawan has been captured by sinister forces…
• …and Darth Maul is determined to find her?!
• This early tale of the galaxy’s deadliest Zabrak continues!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99


A New Hope Special Edition Hardcover


STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE SPECIAL EDITION HARDCOVER
Written by BRUCE JONES
Penciled by EDUARDO BARRETO
Cover by DAVE DORMAN
Revisit the original space opera in a comic-book adaptation of the special edition of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, the ultimate realization of George Lucas’ creative vision! Meet young Luke Skywalker, whose destiny lies in the stars! And join him as he finds himself at the center of a Rebellion against the imposing Empire and its ruthless enforcer, Darth Vader! But what hope do the freedom fighters have of defeating the planet-destroying Imperial Death Star? With new scenes, including Han Solo’s early encounter with Jabba the Hutt, alongside classic moments with Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more, it’s everything you could want from Star Wars between two covers! Collecting STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE — SPECIAL EDITION #1-4.
112 PGS./Rated T …$24.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90376-3
Trim size: oversized

