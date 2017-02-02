Latest News
HOME
CONTACT
ABOUT
FORUMS
MOVIES
TELEVISION
LITERATURE
GAMES
FANDOM
Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/3 -
Warwick Davis
2/3 -
Trisha Noble
2/8 -
John Williams
StarWars.com Talks To Jody Houser About
Rogue One
Adaptation
Posted by
February 2, 2017
at 11:55 AM CST
The official site has published a new feature story on
Jody Houser, the writer of Marvel Comics'
Rogue One
adaptation
. Follow the link above to read the complete interview at
StarWars.com
!
Related Articles
January 24, 2017
Marvel Comics For April 2017
January 4, 2017
Marvel Comics:
Star Wars: Darth Maul
Variant Covers Revealed
December 20, 2016
Marvel Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Variants
December 20, 2016
Marvel Comics For March 2017
November 22, 2016
Marvel Comics For February 2017
October 18, 2016
Marvel Comics For January 2017
Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Discussion (Spoilers Allowed)
The U.S. Politics thread
Five Words Per Post Story Thread
Who is/was the richest person in the history of the galaxy?
When was it too late to save Anakin?
Where do you go for your news?
Official Star Wars Rebels Discussion Thread (Spoilers Allowed)
Her Universe: Self-Rescuing Princess Tee To Benefit The Thalians
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series Chirrut Îmwe 6-Inch Action Figure
Topps: Daisy Ridley Signed Masterworks Card To Benefit St. Jude Children's Cancer Research
StarWars.com Talks To Jody Houser About Rogue One Adaptation
ANOVOS: Rogue One Hovertank Pilot Helmet Coming
Hasbro Photo Archive: Movie Heroes 3 3/4-Inch 501st Legion Attack Dropship Vehicle
LEGO vs Disney: Deathmatch!
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. |
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
| Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. |
Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive