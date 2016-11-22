Marvel has sent out solicitations for their February 2017 titles, including 4 Star Wars
comics and 2 TPB's! STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL #1
(of 5)
Cullen Bunn (W) • Luke Ross (A)
Cover By Rod Reis
SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis
Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
Variant Cover by Mark Brooks
ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Terry Dodson
ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
Bred on hate, fear, and anger…steeped in the ways of darkness…and trained to kill. Darth Maul’s time as apprentice to Darth Sidious has long been cloaked in shadows, but at last we will reveal his tale of revenge. From writer Cullen Bunn (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, WOLVERINE) and artist Luke Ross (STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, HERCULES) comes a tale of rage unleashed as Darth Maul prepares for his first encounter with the Jedi.
32 PGS./T…$4.99STAR WARS (2015) #28
JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)
Cover by STUART IMMONEN
ACTION FIGURE VARIANT BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick
• Master Yoda finds himself overpowered and captured!
• Imprisoned within the caves, the master must become a student once more.
• Plus…Ben and Luke feel the ripples of the Jedi Master’s tale!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #4
KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)
Cover by Kamome Shirahama
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz
• Aphra’s father has led her straight into danger – of course.
• Her business on Yavin 4 concluded, Aphra journeys off…
• …in search of one of the most powerful weapons imaginable!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS: POE DAMERON #11
CHARLES SOULE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)
Variant Cover by REILLY BROWN
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by MICHAEL WALSH
• Things are heating up for Poe Dameron and super-spymaster C-3PO!
• The First Order is on their tail…and Terex’s evil cronies as well.
• Not to mention… Who’s feeding information to the First Order in the first place?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 2 TRADE PAPERBACK #2
Written by JOHN JACKSON MILLER
Penciled by BONG DAZO, DUSTIN WEAVER, SCOTT HEPBURN, ALAN ROBINSON & BRIAN CHING
Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST
Daze of hate, knights of suffering! Fugitive Zayne Carrick joins forces with the Jedi Masters who killed his fellow Padawan in a bid to save the galaxy from the Mandalorians! But will the megalomaniac Lord Adasca outmaneuver them all? Then, in a story that reverberates across every era of Star Wars, the clandestine Jedi Covenant is rocked by a terrifying vision of the far future — and one of its Shadows, Celeste Morne, faces the monstrous task of recovering an ancient Sith artifact! But will Zayne Carrick achieve vindication at last, clear his name and end his days as a renegade? Plus: the ultimate guide to the state of the galaxy 4,000 years before the rise of the Empire! Collecting STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC #19-37 and STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC HANDBOOK.
480 PGS./Rated T …$39.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90377-0 STAR WARS (2015) VOL. 2 HARDCOVER #2
Written by KIERON GILLEN, JASON AARON & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS
Penciled by ANGEL UNZUETA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MIKE MAYHEW, JORGE MOLINA & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS
Covers by DAVID AJA, TERRY DODSON
The adventures of Luke Skywalker and friends continue! The rebel crew is en route to a prison base with an important captive. Unluckily for them, they aren’t the only ones with their eyes on this prize! Then, take a walk on the Dark Side with Sgt. Kreel and an elite group of Imperial soldiers aboard the Star Destroyer Harbinger! It’s a nigh-indestructible weapon of war — and it’s also the target of the rebels’ new top-secret plan. Never afraid of defying the odds, Luke, Han and Leia are determined to make this the Harbinge’s last flight. But Kreel and his SCAR Squad specialize in taking down rebels — hard! Plus: more entries from the journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi, including a showdown with the Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #15-25 and ANNUAL #1.
280 PGS./Rated T …$34.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90374-9
Trim size: oversized
STAR WARS VOL. 2 HC DODSON COVER (DM ONLY)
280 PGS./Rated T …$34.99
ISBN: 978-1-302-90721-1
Trim size: oversized