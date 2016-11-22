Marvel has sent out solicitations for their February 2017 titles, including 4comics and 2 TPB's!(of 5)Cullen Bunn (W) • Luke Ross (A)Cover By Rod ReisSKETCH VARIANT COVER BY Rod ReisVariant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUEVariant Cover by Mark BrooksACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Terry DodsonANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLEMOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLEBred on hate, fear, and anger…steeped in the ways of darkness…and trained to kill. Darth Maul’s time as apprentice to Darth Sidious has long been cloaked in shadows, but at last we will reveal his tale of revenge. From writer Cullen Bunn (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, WOLVERINE) and artist Luke Ross (STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, HERCULES) comes a tale of rage unleashed as Darth Maul prepares for his first encounter with the Jedi.32 PGS./T…$4.99JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by STUART IMMONENACTION FIGURE VARIANT BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick• Master Yoda finds himself overpowered and captured!• Imprisoned within the caves, the master must become a student once more.• Plus…Ben and Luke feel the ripples of the Jedi Master’s tale!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by Kamome ShirahamaStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz• Aphra’s father has led her straight into danger – of course.• Her business on Yavin 4 concluded, Aphra journeys off…• …in search of one of the most powerful weapons imaginable!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99CHARLES SOULE (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)Variant Cover by REILLY BROWNStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by MICHAEL WALSH• Things are heating up for Poe Dameron and super-spymaster C-3PO!• The First Order is on their tail…and Terex’s evil cronies as well.• Not to mention… Who’s feeding information to the First Order in the first place?32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Written by JOHN JACKSON MILLERPenciled by BONG DAZO, DUSTIN WEAVER, SCOTT HEPBURN, ALAN ROBINSON & BRIAN CHINGCover by TRAVIS CHARESTDaze of hate, knights of suffering! Fugitive Zayne Carrick joins forces with the Jedi Masters who killed his fellow Padawan in a bid to save the galaxy from the Mandalorians! But will the megalomaniac Lord Adasca outmaneuver them all? Then, in a story that reverberates across every era of Star Wars, the clandestine Jedi Covenant is rocked by a terrifying vision of the far future — and one of its Shadows, Celeste Morne, faces the monstrous task of recovering an ancient Sith artifact! But will Zayne Carrick achieve vindication at last, clear his name and end his days as a renegade? Plus: the ultimate guide to the state of the galaxy 4,000 years before the rise of the Empire! Collecting STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC #19-37 and STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC HANDBOOK.480 PGS./Rated T …$39.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90377-0Written by KIERON GILLEN, JASON AARON & CHRIS ELIOPOULOSPenciled by ANGEL UNZUETA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MIKE MAYHEW, JORGE MOLINA & CHRIS ELIOPOULOSCovers by DAVID AJA, TERRY DODSONThe adventures of Luke Skywalker and friends continue! The rebel crew is en route to a prison base with an important captive. Unluckily for them, they aren’t the only ones with their eyes on this prize! Then, take a walk on the Dark Side with Sgt. Kreel and an elite group of Imperial soldiers aboard the Star Destroyer Harbinger! It’s a nigh-indestructible weapon of war — and it’s also the target of the rebels’ new top-secret plan. Never afraid of defying the odds, Luke, Han and Leia are determined to make this the Harbinge’s last flight. But Kreel and his SCAR Squad specialize in taking down rebels — hard! Plus: more entries from the journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi, including a showdown with the Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #15-25 and ANNUAL #1.280 PGS./Rated T …$34.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90374-9Trim size: oversizedSTAR WARS VOL. 2 HC DODSON COVER (DM ONLY)280 PGS./Rated T …$34.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90721-1Trim size: oversized