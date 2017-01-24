Marvel has sent out solicitations for their April 2017 titles, including 5comics and one TPB!JASON AARON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)Cover by STUART IMMONENACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ• It seems a battle from Yoda’s past has come to Luke’s present!• Luke has stumbled upon the last native on the planet…• …and the stonepower is strong with this one!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 6)JODY HOUSER (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)Cover by PHIL NOTOArtist Variant by TERRY DODSONDroids Variant JOE QUINONESAction Figure Variant by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHERSTAR WARS 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEWMOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLEBLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLEThe Rebellion is here! The biggest movie of the year jumps from the big screen to the comic book page! All looks lost for the Rebellion against the Empire as they learn of the existence of a new super-weapon — the Death Star. New heroes Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor set out on a desperate mission to steal the plans to destroy the new super-weapon. Written by Jody Houser (MAX RIDE) and drawn by Emilio Laiso (STAR WARS ANNUAL; HERCULES), join as the story is set up for the epic saga to follow…48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)Cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMAVARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZStar Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by ROD REIS• Aphra Jr. and Sr. have stumbled upon an ancient Jedi citadel…• …but it appears that some form of life has survived…• …and they are NOT happy to be disturbed.32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Charles Soule (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by JEFF DEKAL• It’s Terex’s army versus Black Squadron — and Black Squadron is outnumbered!• Plus, Poe is stranded with only a battle-reluctant commando droid between him and his enemies.• Snap Wexley may have a trick or two up his sleeve to help Black Leader fight!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99(of 5)CULLEN BUNN (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUEVARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZVARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEYVARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA• An evil crime syndicate is auctioning off a Jedi Padawan…• …that Darth Maul plans to take — and kill — for his own.• Featuring: a band of bounty hunters including Cad Bane and Aurra Sing!32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99Written by BRIAN WOOD, RON MARZ, JEREMY BARLOW, RYDER WINDHAM, MIKE W. BARR & HENRY GILROYPenciled by FACUNDO PERCIO, STÉPHANE CRÉTY, CARLOS D’ANDA, BRIAN CHING, TOMÁS GIORELLO,ADRIANA MELO, BRANDON BADEAUX, JEFF JOHNSON, JOE CORRONEY, NICOLA SCOTT, GARY ERSKINE,KEN STEACY, GLEN MULLALY & GLEN MURAKAMICover by HUGH FLEMINGThe rebels and the Empire — locked in conflict! When Leia announces plans to marry, will the Rebellion lose a princess, or gain a new safe haven? Darth Vader is on a mission to instill fear and discipline into the Imperial ranks using his elite stormtroopers! But as Obi-Wan Kenobi haunts the Dark Lord’s dreams, the name Skywalker dominates his mind! Meanwhile, Luke fights side-by-side with a veteran of the Clone Wars, and Han Solo flirts with an old flame. When Leia risks everything for a childhood friend, Han, Luke and Chewie must risk it all for her! Collecting STAR WARS (2013) #13-20, STAR WARS: EMPIRE #19-27 and material from STAR WARS KIDS (1997) #1-20.488 PGS./Rated T …$39.99ISBN: 978-1-302-90696-2