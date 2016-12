As announced last evening on StarWars.com , Marvel Comics will be producing 48 variants throughout the year to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of(that'sto you and me)!You can view the first 8 images (some with the titles they belong to, and others with just the artwork) over at StarWars.com . Presumably, as Marvel publishes fourtitles per month, and there are 12 months per year (ok slowpokes; 4 x 12 = 48!, these variants will only appear on thetitles. No cross promotion betweenorit would seem. So this first batch would be for the January 2017 and February 2017 solicited comics, with more coming in March 2017 as well.Stay tuned for more info on these as it develops.