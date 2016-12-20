As announced last evening on StarWars.com
, Marvel Comics will be producing 48 variants throughout the year to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars
(that's A New Hope
to you and me)!
You can view the first 8 images (some with the titles they belong to, and others with just the artwork) over at StarWars.com
. Presumably, as Marvel publishes four Star Wars
titles per month, and there are 12 months per year (ok slowpokes; 4 x 12 = 48!, these variants will only appear on the Star Wars
titles. No cross promotion between X-Men
or The Avengers
it would seem. So this first batch would be for the January 2017
and February 2017
solicited comics, with more coming in March 2017
as well.
Stay tuned for more info on these as it develops.