Mark Hamill To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

From Variety:





Mark Hamill, who rose to fame as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 8.



Hamill will receive the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the El Capitan Theatre at 11:30 p.m. “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and Hamill’s co-star Harrison Ford will help emcee with Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.



“‘Star Wars’ fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We are proud to add this extraordinary actor on our historic Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, in a statement.