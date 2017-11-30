Probe
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Mark Hamill - GMA
Mark Hamill On Good Morning America
Posted by Dustin on November 30, 2017 at 01:15 PM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy

Resistance Ski-Speeders Are Basically Farm Equipment With Lasers
Topps Card #8: The Resistance At Work
Watch Mark Hamill On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

what song are you listening to? (v. 47) - Embedded Video Heavy
What are you currently playing?
The Fanon Thread | Updates and FANON HORROR CHALLENGE announced 9/26! Also brief poll on challenges.
The US Politics discussion

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
RollingStone Drops Last Jedi Issue
Empire Reveals Newsstand Covers For Upcoming Last Jedi Issue
TFN Review: Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know - Updated And Expanded From DK
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017

Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay Trailer
Is Star Wars Battlefront II A Dud?
Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire Takes You Into The Star Wars Universe
Mark Hamill Meets His Match On Star Wars Trivia
Why John Boyega Says He Feels Like Harry Potter
Science And Star Wars: Artificial Intelligence
Kotobukiya: The Last Jedi First Order Stormtrooper Executioner ARTFX+
California Sentencing For Carl Cunningham
Her Universe Reveals New Star Wars Apparel
ANOVOS: One Day Deal On First Order TIE Pilot Helmet Premier Line Accessory

IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


TRANSLATE