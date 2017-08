Jedi Journals: July 2017

Posted by Dustin on at 07:40 PM CST

It's fireworks and celebrations all around as Chris & Jay usher in the latest wave of Star Wars literature. Listen in as they delve into Timothy Zahn's latest offering with their full review of Star Wars: Thrawn, get you caught up on some exclusive items to be on the lookout for and of course, bring you up to speed on all the latest comic, book and magazine releases on the July episode of Jedi Journals.



Give a listen below!