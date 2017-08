Jedi Journals: August 2017

Posted by Jay on at 07:35 PM CST

We are less than a month away from Force Friday, a day that Star Wars readers will find many new titles released. Get the latest info on all of that along with some new comic & book titles revealed at SDCC and listen in as Chris & Jay review Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills and tackle some listener feedback on the August episode of Jedi Journals!



Listen Below!