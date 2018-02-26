Funko Gives Target Ten-Inch Porg Pop Exclusive

Coming Soon: Target Exclusive 10" Porg Pop! Can’t get enough of Porgs? Neither can Funko. Now is your chance to collect a 10” Pop! version of a Porg from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This 10” Porg is available exclusively at Target and Target.com! Coming this Spring!