Funko Gives Target Ten-Inch Porg Pop Exclusive
Coming Soon: Target Exclusive 10" Porg Pop! Can’t get enough of Porgs? Neither can Funko. Now is your chance to collect a 10” Pop! version of a Porg from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This 10” Porg is available exclusively at Target and Target.com! Coming this Spring!
