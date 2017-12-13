Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Funko Kylo Ren
Target Funko Friday's Exclusive Holo Kylo Ren Pop!
Posted by Dustin on December 13, 2017 at 05:00 PM CST
From Target:


The moment millions of Star Wars fans have been waiting for is almost here: Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this weekend. And we’re celebrating with some out-of-this-world gear plus special Weekend Deals. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Here’s something cool to look forward to in the New Year: “Funko Fridays.” Starting Friday, Jan. 5 and every Friday for eight weeks, we’ll reveal a new, limited-edition Funko figure—only at Target. And the first will have Star Wars fans rejoicing!

Let’s just say that you never know which fun pop-culture icons will make their appearance as Funko figures (you’ll have to stay tuned to A Bullseye View each week for the big reveal). But waiting is hard—and there’s so much Star Wars excitement in the air—that we just have to reveal the first feature a bit early…

Starting Jan. 5, you can nab a Target-exclusive Funko Pop! holographic Kylo Ren figure, including a special-edition t-shirt. But act fast—it’ll only be available on Target.com, while supplies last.

So, mark your calendar for Jan. 5, then keep checking back right here on A Bullseye View to see which Funko figures are coming your way next.

And psst… we’ll also be rolling out “Hero World” by Funko in January—a cool new Target-exclusive collection that introduces kids to Funko fun. Stay tuned for more!

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 8th-The Last Jedi Is Here
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go

The Star Wars Show For December 13th
The Last Jedi Review Round Up
Ryan's Review: Spoiler-Free Review Of The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The Rate my Avi Game!
JCC Awards 2018
The US Politics discussion
Which Clone Wars multimedia project did you personally prefer?

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
A Star Wars Comic Annual #1 - The Last Jedi
Cobalt Squadron Exclusive Excerpt
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2 The Last Jedi Season
Star Wars Pinball From Stern
Watch The Entire Star Wars Battlefront II Story
A Star Wars Comic Annual #1 - The Last Jedi
The Construction Of The Death Star
Teenage Leukemia Survivor Hosting Star Wars Event
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Free Shipping On In Stock Star Wars Items!
Rebelscum Gift Guide 2017- Part 11: littleBits
BBTS Sponsor News: Last Jedi Luke, Justice League, DC Multiverse, The Flash, Vitruvian HACKS, Marvel, Gundam & More!
Rebelscum Gift Guide 2017- Part 10: Hot Toys

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE