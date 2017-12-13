Target Funko Friday's Exclusive Holo Kylo Ren Pop!
Posted by Dustin on December 13, 2017 at 05:00 PM CST
From Target
:
The moment millions of Star Wars fans have been waiting for is almost here: Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this weekend. And we’re celebrating with some out-of-this-world gear plus special Weekend Deals. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Here’s something cool to look forward to in the New Year: “Funko Fridays.” Starting Friday, Jan. 5 and every Friday for eight weeks, we’ll reveal a new, limited-edition Funko figure—only at Target. And the first will have Star Wars fans rejoicing!
Let’s just say that you never know which fun pop-culture icons will make their appearance as Funko figures (you’ll have to stay tuned to A Bullseye View each week for the big reveal). But waiting is hard—and there’s so much Star Wars excitement in the air—that we just have to reveal the first feature a bit early…
Starting Jan. 5, you can nab a Target-exclusive Funko Pop! holographic Kylo Ren figure, including a special-edition t-shirt. But act fast—it’ll only be available on Target.com, while supplies last.
So, mark your calendar for Jan. 5, then keep checking back right here on A Bullseye View to see which Funko figures are coming your way next.
And psst… we’ll also be rolling out “Hero World” by Funko in January—a cool new Target-exclusive collection that introduces kids to Funko fun. Stay tuned for more!